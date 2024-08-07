Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $277.03 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Golem has a market capitalization of $277.03 million and $16.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

