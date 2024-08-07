Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 508,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,837. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,704,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 479,339 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

