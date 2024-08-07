Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 507,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,620. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

View Our Latest Report on GBDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.