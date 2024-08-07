Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 507,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,620. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $17.72.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on GBDC
Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC
In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Amgen’s MariTide Weight Loss Potential: Stock Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.