Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 789,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.