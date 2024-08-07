Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of GTBIF traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 547,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,251. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

