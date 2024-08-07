Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of GTBIF traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 547,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,251. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on GTBIF

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.