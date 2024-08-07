Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,460 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.10% of Hasbro worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 798,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,500. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

