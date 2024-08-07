Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $32,243.71 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 818,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,770. The company has a market cap of $323.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

