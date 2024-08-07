Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

