Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.77 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helios Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
