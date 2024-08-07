Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.8 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 350,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

