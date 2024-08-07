Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.77 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $137.62 million and $48,918.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00006815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.32 or 1.01290120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84706254 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $47,541.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.