HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

