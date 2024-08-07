HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 43,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,593. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

