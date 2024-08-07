Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
