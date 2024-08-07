Hilltop National Bank Acquires 82 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 255,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.64.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

