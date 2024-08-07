Hilltop National Bank Boosts Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 202,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

