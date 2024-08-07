Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 1,886 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 149,331 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 145,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,091. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

