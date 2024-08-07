Hilltop National Bank Has $48,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hilltop National Bank increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,554. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

