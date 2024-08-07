Hilltop National Bank Invests $39,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 206,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 248,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,898. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

