Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 12,891,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,623.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,901 shares of company stock worth $16,138,997 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

