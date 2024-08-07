HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.640-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.64-7.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $632.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.49. 1,016,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,450. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

