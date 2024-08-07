Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $9.94. Hut 8 shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 526,078 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hut 8 Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

