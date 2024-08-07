Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.87. 194,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.