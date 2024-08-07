Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30.
About Hydropothecary
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.