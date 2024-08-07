IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.310-10.590 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $467.07. The stock had a trading volume of 648,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

