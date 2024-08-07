IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.310-10.590 EPS.
Shares of IDXX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $467.07. The stock had a trading volume of 648,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
