Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $133.00 at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

Shares of ILMN traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,233. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

