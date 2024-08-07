Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 839,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

