Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 9.5%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 552,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 822,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several brokerages have commented on IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $747.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

