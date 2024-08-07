indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.64

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 2857850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 919,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 48,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

