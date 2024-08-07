Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 36365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $351,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

