Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Gap Down to $118.26

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.26, but opened at $113.43. Innospec shares last traded at $113.86, with a volume of 6,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,866,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 33.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

