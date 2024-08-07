Insider Buying: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Buys 470,362 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 470,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $743,171.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe acquired 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, William Monroe acquired 152,639 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $222,852.94.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 7.5 %

NINE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 405,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,749. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.42.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 86.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

