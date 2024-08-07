Insider Buying: Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Buys 67,000 Shares of Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,823,940.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 834,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,521. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

