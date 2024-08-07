Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,334 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 5.0 %

HIMS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

