Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,334 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66.
- On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.
- On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 5.0 %
HIMS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
