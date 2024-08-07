Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 249,650 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 249,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £92,370.50 ($118,045.37).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Thomas Spain sold 28,378 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £11,634.98 ($14,868.98).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas Spain sold 45,187 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £18,074.80 ($23,098.79).

On Friday, July 5th, Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £39,794.36 ($50,855.41).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £30,423.18 ($38,879.46).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £1,808.42 ($2,311.08).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain bought 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250.18 ($10,543.36).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($101,741.53).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £12,904.32 ($16,491.14).

Staffline Group Trading Up 1.4 %

LON:STAF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 37 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 692,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,026. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.89.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Further Reading

