Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 118,172 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,606,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431,244.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $142,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

