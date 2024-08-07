Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $147.01, but opened at $172.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $182.56, with a volume of 579,430 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 25.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.