Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $788-798 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.70 million.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 28.3 %
Shares of INSP traded up $41.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. 2,338,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,019. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on INSP
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Medical Systems
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.