Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $788-798 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.70 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 28.3 %

Shares of INSP traded up $41.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. 2,338,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,019. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

