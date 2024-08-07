International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.6 million-$677.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.3 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.07-2.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.