Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 35,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,506. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Get Intevac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.