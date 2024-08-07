Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 35,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,506. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVAC

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Earnings History for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.