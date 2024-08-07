Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Holdings Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 634,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,676. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.