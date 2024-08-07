Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,634,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,314,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,174,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 179,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,541. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

