Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 7th (AIN, APEI, ASX, BOX, BW, CGEN, DIN, DNOW, GAIA, GBX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 7th:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

