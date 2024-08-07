Investors Buy High Volume of NETGEAR Call Options (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 257% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,122 call options.
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 43.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 95,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 294,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTGR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,565. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
