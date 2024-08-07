Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 53,784 put options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 43,529 put options.
NU Stock Performance
Shares of NU stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. NU has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,684,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after buying an additional 3,107,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in NU by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
