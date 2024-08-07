iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,986,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. 100,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.