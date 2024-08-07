James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.
NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 381,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. James River Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.57%.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
