JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.7 %

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 857,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

