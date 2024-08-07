J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Earnings Results

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $165.31. 86,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

