Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,825. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.